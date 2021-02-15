Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $306,000 Position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 184.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO opened at $71.55 on Monday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.