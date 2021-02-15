Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,492,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,312,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Barclays upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

