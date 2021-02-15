Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CZNC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

