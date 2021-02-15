ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

