ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

