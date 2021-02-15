Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to $1.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

