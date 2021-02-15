Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Raised to $1.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

