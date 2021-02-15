Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $232.48. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

