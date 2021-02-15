Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.00.
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $232.48. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.