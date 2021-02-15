EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

