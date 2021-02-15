Strs Ohio Has $46,000 Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $2.72 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

