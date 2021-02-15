Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in FOX by 15.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

