Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.73 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

