iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.21. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.38 and a 52 week high of C$73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.