Strs Ohio Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $314.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

