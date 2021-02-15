The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.18.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $72.27 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 45.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 258,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

