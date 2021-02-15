Needham & Company LLC Raises SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target to $29.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

