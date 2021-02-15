Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

