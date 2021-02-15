Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.75.

NYSE ALB opened at $164.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

