Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $136,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

