CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $162.78 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.