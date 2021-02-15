$22.02 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.26 million and the highest is $22.77 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $454.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.