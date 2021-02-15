Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

