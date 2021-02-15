Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Drops By 28.0%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

