RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

