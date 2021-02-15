WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised WildBrain from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.47.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

