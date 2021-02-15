Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TELDF. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

