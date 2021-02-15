Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

