Barclays Trims Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price to $0.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price lowered by Barclays in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

