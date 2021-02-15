Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.