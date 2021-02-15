ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY opened at $73.06 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.