Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Raised by Truist Securiti

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

NYSE THS opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

