Barclays Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $122.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.77.

CCK opened at $98.96 on Thursday. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

