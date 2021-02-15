Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.02.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

