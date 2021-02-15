Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of VERU opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

