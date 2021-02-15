Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BSM opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

