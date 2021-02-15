Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
NYSE:HVT.A opened at $34.65 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
