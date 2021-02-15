Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $34.65 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $631.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.