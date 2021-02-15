TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$29.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.05.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.74. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

