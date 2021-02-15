Analyzing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.47 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 7,299.72 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.67%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Oyster Point Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

