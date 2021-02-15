$52.06 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $52.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.22 million and the lowest is $51.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.05 million to $206.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.98 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBC stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

