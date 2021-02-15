Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.25 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPL. CSFB raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.55.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.15. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

