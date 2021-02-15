National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NGD opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

