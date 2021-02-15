Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.50 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.97 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.