ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AETUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.72.

AETUF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

