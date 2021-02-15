AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.3 days.

AIBRF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

