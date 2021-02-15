TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRXC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $892.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.