BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.