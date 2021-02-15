BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
