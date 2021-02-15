SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $506.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.84. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

