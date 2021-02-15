Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.69. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.