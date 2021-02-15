GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

In related news, Director Charles Wert acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at $248,135.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,916. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

