Baudax Bio (BXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

