BMO Capital Markets Raises GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.75 target price on GoGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.88.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

