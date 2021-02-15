Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$600.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$525.00 to C$600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. Cormark decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TSE FFH opened at C$512.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$462.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$422.38. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -215.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $13.008 per share. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.05%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

